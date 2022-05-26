IPL 2022: Updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder After RCB Beat Lucknow
Updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after RCB beat Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs.
Rajat Patidar scored a fantastic century and after that Royal Challengers Bangalore’s bowlers were on song as they registered a comprehensive win against KL Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in IPL 2022’s Eliminator. RCB have knocked out Lucknow with an 14-run win and will play the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2, with a spot in the finals at stake, against the Gujarat Titans. Both those games will be played in Ahmedabad.
Patidar scored 112 and remained unbeaten while Josh Hazlewood picked 3 wickets for RCB, who won at a canter eventually.
IPL 2022: Orange Cap Holder
Jos Buttler remains top of the charts with 718 runs from 15 games, and has at least one more game to add more to that tally.
KL Rahul finished his season with a tally of 616 runs as Lucknow Super Giants lost in the Eliminator against RCB. Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya wrap up the top 5. Off the lot, Buttler and Hardik can add to their tally with the Qualifier 2 and Final coming up.
IP 2022: Purple Cap Holder
In terms of the bowling charts, Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal continues to lead the charts with 26 wickets from 15 games.
RCB’s Waninundu Hasaranga is one wicket behind with 25 from 15 games while the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Umran Malik and Kuldeep Yadav wrap up the top 5.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.