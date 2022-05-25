IPL 2022: Updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder After GT beat RR

Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets on Tuesday to reach their first IPL final in their debut season itself.

RR's opener Jos Buttler was back to his power-hitting form as he scored 89 runs off 56 balls in the first innings of the match. It was David Miller who changed the game for GT, as the finisher scored 68 off just 38 balls and helped his team reach the IPL 2022 final.

Rajasthan Royals now have another chance to reach the IPL final, as they will play Friday's Qualifier 2 against the winning team of Wednesday's Eliminator between Lucknow and Bangalore.