Umran Malik's Next Stop Should be India Team; Handle Him Well, Say Ex-Cricketers

This is not the first time Sunil Gavaskar has praised Umran highly, and has repeated a few times that the youngster will play for India soon.

"Umran Malik has been very, very impressive with his speed but more than his speed, it's his accuracy (that's impressed). A lot of guys who bowl at that speed tend to spray the ball around but Umran bowls very few wide deliveries," Gavaskar had said on Cricket Live on Star Sports.

"If he can control the wides down the leg side, he will be a tremendous bowler because that will mean he'll be attacking the stumps all the time, and with his pace, it's not easy to hit straight. If he bowls wicket-to-wicket, he is pretty much going to become an unplayable bowler. He's going to play for India."

New Zealand great Daniel Vettori, while speaking to ESPNCricinfo, said that Umran’s ability to bowl at high pace consistently makes him a rare talent.

"That pace generates anxiety among batters and not just tailenders, it's all batters," Vettori said. "We don't often see bowlers get around the 153-154 mark. That's exceptional pace, that's a rarity that we haven't seen I suppose consistently since the likes of [Brett] Lee, Shoaib Akhtar, or Shaun Tait. So to see that is a huge part of the game now. You can see the excitement factor, brings a bit of X-factor."

Vettori added that India must manage him well to help realise his potential to the fullest.

"Potentially. It might be the best thing for him coming under the umbrella of the BCCI or the NCA, and they can manage his workloads, because there is a temptation for a player of his pace to keep bowling. I am reflecting on my conversation with Shane Bond and the fact that he thought the more you bowled, the slower you got. In the subcontinent, you are used as a net bowler, you are going on tours and things like that. So the workload could get a bit much. This is a gem here and it's just how it's looked after in the next couple of years for Indian cricket and how to get the best out of him."