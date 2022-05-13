IPL 2022: Umran Malik Still Needs Some More Time to Mature, Says Mohammed Shami

Apart from Malik, Lucknow Super Giants' left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan has captured the imagination of cricket fans, with his ability to swing the new ball and be economical while picking ten wickets in six matches. Shami, who spent time training alongside Mohsin during the lockdown at his farmhouse, said the youngster needs to focus more and stick to a routine which will have to be created as early as possible.

"Mohsin Khan has practiced with me. He's young and strong but he will have to focus well like you have to create a gameplan and stick to a routine physically as well as mentally. Whatever the setup is needed has to be done right now as if you carry these things from now onwards, it will give you great use at one point."

"When we were playing, there was no one playing amongst us and didn't know about the plays of top-level cricket. But for today's young boys, there are a lot of options. That's why I say that pacers coming in last few matches like Mohsin, Umran or other new boys, they are performing very well with lots of confidence. I just hope that in coming times, they will do very well for the country."

