IPL 2022: Full List of Awards Handed Out After the Final
Hardik Pandya was Player of the Match in the Final of IPL 2022.
The Gujarat Titans won their first IPL title on Sunday when they defeated the Rajasthan Royals in the final at Ahmedabad in the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gujarat won the game by 7 wickets and clinched the title in what was their first season in the tournament.
On the day, Hardik Pandya was in fine form as a bowler and making the right calls as the skipper too as the Royals were restricted to 130, which was chased down quite easily eventually. Shubman Gill batted through the chase for Gujarat and with cameos from Hardik and David Miller ensured the game would not be lost for Gujarat Titans.
With the IPL coming to an end, understandably there were plenty of awards given away too on Sunday night.
Here's a list of all the individual awards that were given away.
Awards in the Final
Player of the Match – Hardik Pandya
Super Striker of the Match – David Miller
Game Changer – Hardik Pandya
Let’s Crack it Sixes – Yashasvi Jaiswal
Powerplayer of the Match – Trent Boult
Most Valuable Asset of the Match – Hardik Pandya
Fastest Delivery of the Match – Lockie Ferguson
Fours On the Go – Jos Buttler
IPL 2022 - Season Awards
Emerging Player of IPL 2022 – Umran Malik
Most Sixes of the Season – Jos Buttler
Super Striker of the Season – Dinesh Karthik
Game Changer of the Season – Jos Buttler
Fairplay Award – Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals
Powerplayer of the Season – Jos Buttler
Fastest Delivery of the Season – Lockie Ferguson
Most Fours of the Season – Jos Buttler
Purple Cap – Yuzvendra Chahal
Orange Cap – Jos Buttler
Catch of the Season – Evin Lewis
Most Valuable Player - Jos Buttler
