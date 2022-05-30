IPL 2022: Full List of Awards Handed Out After the Final

The Gujarat Titans won their first IPL title on Sunday when they defeated the Rajasthan Royals in the final at Ahmedabad in the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gujarat won the game by 7 wickets and clinched the title in what was their first season in the tournament.

On the day, Hardik Pandya was in fine form as a bowler and making the right calls as the skipper too as the Royals were restricted to 130, which was chased down quite easily eventually. Shubman Gill batted through the chase for Gujarat and with cameos from Hardik and David Miller ensured the game would not be lost for Gujarat Titans.