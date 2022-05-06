IPL 2022: Twitter Reacts After Delhi Capitals Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs, in Match number 51 of IPL 2022, on Thursday, in Mumbai.

SRH had won the toss and decided to ball, however, things didn't go as planned by them. After losing two early wickets, opener David Warner and Rovman Powell became a nightmare for the Sunrisers' bowlers.

Veteran player Warner was in a great form and finished just eight runs shot for a century. He scored a brilliant unbeaten 92 runs off 58 balls. On the other hand, Rovman Powell smashed the ball all over the stadium in the final overs of the innings. He proceeded to score 67 not out off just 35 balls.

SRH's star bowler Umran Malik also went wicket-less against Delhi Capitals but, the youngster delivered the fastest ball of IPL 2022. During the fourth ball of the 20th over, Malik clocked 157 kmph, recording yet another fastest ball this season.

DC set a target of 208 runs for SRH to chase, which the latter failed to chase. Nicholas Pooran scored a half-century, but didn't have enough support in the chase.

The match was a delight for the fans, who went crazy on Twitter: