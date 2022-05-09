IPL 2022: Thought of 'Retiring Out' to Get Karthik at Crease, Says du Plessis

In defence of a daunting 192, leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga ran through the Hyderabad batting, picking 5/18 in his four overs and took home 'Player of the Match' award. "Really happy for Wani, personally he was looking for that one match where he blows right through a batting line-up. He's been threatening with that right through the campaign, very happy that tonight was that night."

"He's obviously one of those special bowlers. If you're not picking him, especially once you get to the lower-order batters, he can run through you very quickly. Wani is doing exceptionally well. I am glad that I could play a role today in making sure that we can get some runs on the board," du Plessis said.

Though Bangalore lost Virat Kohli for a golden duck on the first ball of the innings, du Plessis stitched a 105-run stand with Rajat Patidar and had a fifty-run partnership with Glenn Maxwell, marking it one of those days where the top four contributed for a big total. Du Plessis explained that they are trying for one out of top four batters to get a good start and convert into a big score to avoid losing wickets in a heap during power-play.

"What we are trying to get better at as a team is making sure that one of those top-four creates a bit of a base. We have got some really strong hitters at the back. The games where we didn't do so well, there was a big cluster of wickets in the powerplay. Obviously some stability but at the same time you gonna make sure you don't go into defensive mode. You still want to try and take the right bowlers on at the right time."