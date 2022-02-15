IPL 2022: Thought Bid for Me Was Too High at One Point, Says Deepak Chahar

"At one point, I thought it (the bid price) was too much. As a CSK player, I also want to build a good team. So after they spent 13 crore, I actually wanted the bidding to stop so I can go to CSK quickly and then we can buy some other players (with the money saved)," he added.

Chahar said that he has also never brought up the topic of retention with MS Dhoni or the CSK management. He had been told by CSK owner N Srinivasan that he would play in the yellow always.

"I've never spoken about all this to Mahi bhai (captain MS Dhoni) or CSK management," Chahar said.

"In 2018, I had met Srinivasan sir, and he has said, 'you will play in yellow always'. So I took his word that day and since then I have never spoken about retention. I knew CSK would bid (for me)."

Chahar and the Indian team are currently in the middle of a white-ball series against West Indies, and said they kept themselves updated on the IPL Auction.

"We (India's T20I squad) were travelling from Ahmedabad to Kolkata, and the whole team was watching the auction. Everyone was saying kitna ho gaya (what's the bid price?) and all that."

This will be Deepak’s fifth season in the yellow of Chennai.