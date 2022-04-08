IPL 2022: Tewatia's Sixes & Gill's 96 Helps Gujarat Seal Big Win Against Punjab

Gill was joined by Sai Sudharshan, and neither were looking to hold back, ending the powerplay with 53/1. The seventh, Rahul Chahar’s first, produced 13 more as the batters ran hard with the field spread out. The next two overs produced 23 runs for the Titans as both Gill and Sudharshan smashed a six each. In the 9th over, Gill brought up his fifty with a beautiful cover drive of Livingstone and Gujarat were coasting.

Gill made that over count, scoring 11 by himself, while the over costed 12. By the end of the 11th over, the Titans had crossed the 100-run mark with Gill setting up for a big one, much to the joy of his teammates. The opener was finding a boundary an over, helping the Titans stay with the required rate.

Sudharshan, who had been finding it tough to get his timing going momentarily, then despatched Rabada for a boundary to cow corner, in a 9-run over. Chahar then managed to dismiss Sudharshan for 35 of 30 balls, as Punjab managed to slip in a good over after a while.

Hardik joined Gill, with Gujarat very much heading towards the win, and Gill nearing a century. Hardik got into the act against Chahar, smashing him for a couple of boundaries, taking his side to within 37 runs of the target, with 3 overs to go.

While Hardik started to knock off the runs with a few boundaries, Gill could not see it out and was dismissed in the 19th over by Rabada for 96, when he tried to flay away a wide full toss. He scored 96 of 59, with 11 fours and a six to his name.

Off the final over, Gujarat needed 19 more with David Miller joining Hardik. The Gujarat skipper was run out of the first legal delivery with Miller being joined by Rahul Tewatia.

It was Tewatia versus Punjab once again and the left-hander hit two sixes from the last two deliveries of Odean Smith, to seal the win in style. Gujarat won by 6 wickets.