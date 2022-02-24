IPL 2022 to Start on 26 March, Mumbai & Pune to Host League Matches
The 10-team 2022 season of the Indian Premier League is set to get underway in just over a month, on 26 March.
The decision was made in the IPL's Governing Council meeting on Thursday evening where it was also decided that the entire league stage of the tournament will be played in just two cities - Mumbai and Pune.
Mumbai's Wankhede and Brabourne stadium, the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai and the MCA stadium near Pune will host the 70 league stage matches this season, thus eliminating the need for any air travel for the franchises, which was seen as the main reason for the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the teams last year.
The venue of the playoffs was not decided, while the final will be played on 29 May.
