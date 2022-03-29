ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2022: SRH's Kane Williamson Wins Toss; Asks Rajasthan Royals to Bat First

SRH vs RR is the fifth game of IPL 2022.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kane Williamson and Sanju Samson at the toss</p></div>
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and asked Rajasthan Royals to bat first in Pune. This is the fifth game of this season's IPL and the first in Pune.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is playing his 100th game for the franchise. The Royals have 7 players making their debut for the franchise in this game.

“I think it (pitch) will play pretty well, the grass is short and potential dew factor, so we will try and make use of that. Most of the team has been here for a week to ten days and that has been really helpful. Really excited to get the tournament started. Every team is faced with the same challenges and it will be great to be get going. They (coaching staff) have been amazing, so much knowledge there to tap into and they are also excited,” Kane Williamson said at the toss.

“It is a special day for franchise as seven guys are making their debuts. Our four foreign internationals are Jos Buttler, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult and Hetmyer. We have played a lot of games here and know what is going to happen. It looks like a very green wicket but I am sure it will help both batsmen and bowlers,” Sanju Samson said at the toss.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

