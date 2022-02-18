IPL 2022: SRH Assistant Coach Simon Katich Quits: Report

"He (Katich) would have been needed for two-and-half to three months here, including for the pre-IPL camps and he felt it was too long to be inside a controlled bio-bubble. He has also mentioned about family issues and we have agreed to release him," the report, quoting an SRH spokesperson, said.



The 50-year-old Helmot was part of the SRH coaching staff between 2012 and 2019 and was also associated with Caribbean Premier League (CPL) side Trinbago Knight Riders in 2015.



Katich had taken up the job of SRH assistant coach less than two months back. He has also been associated with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He had quit RCB ahead of the UAE leg "due to family issues", according to the report.



Katich, along with Australia's Tom Moody, West Indies great Brian Lara, former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan and Hemang Badani were present during the two-day IPL mega auction.



SRH had failed to make an impact in IPL 2021, finishing last after five straight years of making the playoffs. Australian stalwart David Warner too was axed as captain after a string of poor performances during the India leg of the tournament. SRH also parted ways with coach Trevor Bayliss and assistant coach Brad Haddin at the end of the year.

(With IANS Inputs)