IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer Clarifies Comment on KKR CEO Being Involved in Selection
Shreyas Iyer tried to clarify his earlier statement about KKR CEO Venky Mysore being involved in team selection.
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer on Saturday tried to clear the air regarding any interference from the franchise's CEO in team selection, adding that he was there only to console players that were left out.
Iyer had sparked a controversy a couple of days back when he implied that Kolkata Knight Riders' CEO Venky Mysore was interfering in team selection, with many former players criticising the KKR administrator for meddling in cricketing matters.
On Saturday during the post-match presentation ceremony following KKR's 54-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shreyas Iyer dismissed the controversy as a misunderstanding. He said when he took the CEO's name, it was to imply his positive role in consoling the players who were left out as it was a very difficult matter to come to terms with.
"I want to clarify from the last interview when I took the CEO's name [for team selections], I meant he's there to console the players who are sitting out, it's never easy for them," said Iyer.
After the team's previous match, Iyer had stated that the coach and CEO were both involved in team selection.
“Coach and at times, CEO is also obviously involved in team selections. Each and every player takes it well, and they have put in their best efforts,” Iyer had said. A comment that sparked a big debate in the cricket community regarding the involvement of administrators in cricketing decisions.
Andre Russell's clinical all-round performance helped Kolkata Knight Riders thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 54 runs in the 61st match of the IPL 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.
Fighting knocks by Andre Russell (49 not out off 28) and Sam Billings (34 off 29) guided Kolkata Knight Riders to 177/6 in 20 overs. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, KKR were struggling for 94/5 after 11.3 overs but Russell and Billings stitched a partnership of 63 runs for the sixth wicket and ensured their team had a solid total on the board.
In reply, Abhishek Sharma (43 off 28) and Aiden Markram (32 off 25) played solid knocks for SRH. However, apart from them, none of the Hyderabad batters were able to apply themselves at the crease and crumbled under the pressure.
In the end, Sunrisers Hyderabad were restricted to 123-8 in 20 overs, losing by 54 runs.
(With inputs from IANS)
