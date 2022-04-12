IPL 2022: Shivam Dube & Robin Uthappa's Attack Takes CSK to 216/4 Against RCB
Shivam Dube scored an unbeaten 95 while Robin Uthappa got 88.
It was absolute carnage at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai with Shivam Dube scoring an unbeaten 95, while Robin Uthappa rolled back the years with 88 of his own. Riding on the 165-run stand between the batters, CSK posted 216/4 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The duo hit 17 sixes in all and CSK are still looking for their first win in IPL 2022.
Batting first, the CSK side got off to quite a slow start with Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood keeping things tight in the powerplay. The Australian, who was playing his first game this season, dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad after a scrappy 17.
Hazlewood was part of CSK last season.
Soon after, Moeen Ali was run-out by Suyash Prabhudesai and Dinesh Karthik, with the debutant doing brilliantly at point, to throw it in sharply. Moeen was gone for 3, and CSK had to dig deep, with Robin Uthappa keeping things moving at his end.
The veteran batter was joined by the in-form Shivam Dube and the duo decided to take charge after that. CSK managed 60/2 after 10 overs, and right after, the batters decided to go through the gears.
Uthappa rolled back the years with some exquisite shots on either side of the wicket, putting a fair amount of pressure on the RCB bowling, who were without the services of Harshal Patel.
The ace pacer was unavailable because of relative’s passing recently.
Giving Uthappa company was Dube, who was happy to step out and power it into the stands. Both batters were now dealing in big hits. From the 10th over to the end of the 15, CSK scored 73 runs, with both batters clearing the ropes at will.
Dube brought up his fifty of 30 balls in the 15th along with Uthappa, who got to his a few deliveries earlier in the over, with a delightful flick through the legside.
After that, with the momentum on the side of the batters, Hazlewood and Siraj were also taken to the cleaners, before Akash Deep had a horror over in the 18th. Under pressure to nail the line and length against batters who were bludgeoning his other teammates, Akash Deep conceded a couple of sixes and a flurry of wides in a 24-run over.
In the 19th, RCB turned to Wanindu Hasaranga, who has been in good form recently, was clubbed into the stands by Dube as CSK brought up the 200. The Sri Lankan conceded 14 runs including a couple of sixes in the first four deliveries, but bounced back to dismiss Uthappa for 88, caught in the deep by Virat Kohli, and then sent back Ravindra Jadeja for a golden duck, caught by Anuj Rawat at square leg.
Uthappa smashed 4 boundaries and 9 sixes in his 50-ball knock scoring 88, and was part of a 165-run third wicket stand from 74 balls with Dube.
Dube smashed two sixes of Hazlewood in the last over with MSD watching on from the other end, but could not get his hundred, and finished unbeaten on 95.
