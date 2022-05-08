'My Stuff is Still in The Room,' Says Hetmyer as He Leaves For Birth of Child

Rajasthan Royals' 25-year-old middle-order batter Shimron Hetmyer has left the Indian Premier League bio-bubble for the birth of his child, but the left-hand batter has indicated that he will return to again be part of the team's campaign in IPL 2022.

In an early-morning tweet on Sunday, the Royals said that, "Shimron Hetmyer has travelled back to Guyana for the imminent birth of his first child. We are helping him in every way we can, and our best wishes are with him and his wife Nirvani.

"We look forward to Shimron then returning to Mumbai, and resuming duties at the Royals for the remainder of our matches in IPL 2022. All the best, Hettie. We can't wait to have you back, this time as a father!"