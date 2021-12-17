IPL 2022: Sanjeev Goenka's Lucknow Franchise Appoint Andy Flower as Head Coach

"The passion for cricket in India is unrivalled and it is a real privilege to lead an IPL franchise and I am looking forward to working closely with Dr Goenka and the Lucknow team.

"I will relish the challenge to build something meaningful and successful with the Lucknow franchise, I am looking forward to meeting the management and staff when I visit Uttar Pradesh in the new year."

Along with Andy Flower, it has been reported that Punjab’s skipper in the last two seasons, KL Rahul is also expected to move to the Lucknow franchise.

"As a player and a Coach Andy has left an indelible mark in the history of cricket . We respect his professionalism and hope he will work with our vision and add value to our team," Sanjeev Goenka said.

The former Zimbabwe cricketer had coached England to the T20 World Cup title in 2010 and the top rank in Tests as well and is also is at the helm of Punjab Kings owned franchise in the Caribbean Premier League — Saint Lucia Kings.

The Goenka-led RP-SG Group had bid Rs 7090 crore to own the Lucknow franchise. Goenka had previously also been part of the IPL with the Rising Pune Supergiant franchise which had been part of the IPL for two years (2016-2017) when Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals had been banned for their roles in the spot fixing saga.