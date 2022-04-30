IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore Win Toss; Bat First Against Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat first against Gujarat Titans in Match 43 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.



Du Plessis said the heat was a major factor behind his decision to bat first as he didn't want his players getting cooked while fielding first in the scorching hot and humid conditions.



He said though his team had a couple of bad games, that does not make it a bad team. "There are some quality players who need to be continually trusted as they know things will change and better results are around the corner," the RCB skipper said.