IPL 2022: Rohit Wins Toss & MI Bowl 1st vs DC; Prithvi Shaw Back in Must Win Tie

“We are going to bowl first. Good track. Wanted to have a score in front of us. Crucial for us that we restrict them and then bat freely. We were inconsistent throughout the season. The talk in the group is that we need to come together. There will be a few eyes on us, so we got to come up with the best. We have tried a few things in the last few games keeping an eye on the future. We want to finish on a high. Two changes. Brevis back in for Stubbs. Shokeen in place of Sanjay, who is injured,” Rohit said.

“We wanted to bowl first. But I lost the toss, so we have to bat first. One change: Prithvi comes in for Lalit Yadav.” Rishabh Pant said.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: 1 David Warner, 2 Prithvi Shaw, 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), 5 Sarfaraz Khan, 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Dewald Brevis, 5 Ramandeep Singh, 6 Tim David, 7 Daniel Sams, 8 Hrithik Shokeen, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Mayank Markande, 11 Riley Meredith