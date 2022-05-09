IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Dismissed Controversially Against KKR

Southee bowled the first over and on the last delivery, he got one to go past Rohit’s edge on the leg side. It hit the thigh pad as Jackson took a one-handed stunner behind the stumps.

The on-field umpire gave it not out before the keeper convinced Shreyas Iyer to take the DRS. In the TV replay, the ultraedge witnessed spikes on the snickometer when the ball was close to Rohit’s bat.

However, there were also some spikes even before the ball came close to the MI skipper's bat. Third-umpire Bruce Oxenford ordered the on-field umpire to change his decision as it was given out.

Rohit was in disbelief after the third umpire’s decision as he shook his head before taking a long walk back towards the pavilion.

Mumbai were bottom of the table before the match started having registered only 2 wins in 10 games while KKR are 9th.