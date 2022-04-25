IPL 2022: Rohit Blames 'Irresponsible Shots, Including Mine' For Loss to Lucknow

Rohit further added that LSG bowled well, but his batters too failed to click once again.

"They bowled well in the middle. We haven't batted well in the tournament. You have to ensure one of the batters bats long but we have failed to do that in this tournament. Some of the opposition players have done that and that has hurt us," Rohit added.

Asked whether players like Tim David were discussed for selection now that Mumbai's hopes are virtually over, Rohit said they want to give those in the playing XI enough opportunities.

"Looking at how the tournament has gone everyone has come into the discussion. We want to make sure whoever gets a chance, they get a run in the XI. So we try not to make too many changes. Whoever plays should get enough opportunities, that's how I look at it," he said.