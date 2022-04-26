IPL 2022: Riyan Parag's Fighting 56 Drives Royals to 144/8 Against RCB

Surprisingly, R Ashwin walked in at 3, and kept the scoreboard moving, even as Buttler found it hard to get going for once. Ashwin (17) though was caught and bowled by Siraj, as he looked to pull hard, and right after Josh Hazlewood removed Buttler for 8.

The Royals were in a spot of bother and captain Sanju Samson had to dig them out. The Royals ended the powerplay with the score at 43/3 with Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga doing well to keep things tight.

Samson and Daryl Mitchell put on 35 runs off 32 deliveries before Samson departed, cleaned up by Hasaranga. Mitchell added 16 to the cause as the Royals lost half their side before reaching the 100-run mark. Mitchell was Hazlewood’s second wicket.

At the other end Riyan Parag was trying his best to find the big hits, which had deserted all the Royals’ batters on the day. He had Shimron Hetmyer for company, but Hasaranga sent him packing, caught in the deep for 3. Trent Boult followed suit for 5, but only after Kohli took a brilliant catch at short midwicket, giving Harshal his first scalp of the day.