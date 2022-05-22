IPL 2022: RCB Reacts to Reaching Playoffs After MI Beat DC

Competing in the their last match of IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Even though MI finished their season on a high, it was the Royal Challengers Bangalore who celebrated their victory more.

RCB needed MI to win this match against DC in order to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. If Delhi had won this match, they themselves would have qualified for the playoffs. But MI didn't disappoint RCB and its fans, as they easily defeated Delhi by 5 wickets.

RCB who were eagerly waiting for MI's win, were quick to thank MI for helping them to qualify for the playoffs.