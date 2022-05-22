IPL 2022: RCB Reacts to Reaching Playoffs After MI Beat DC
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi capitals by 5 wickets, helping RCB qualify for the playoffs.
Competing in the their last match of IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Even though MI finished their season on a high, it was the Royal Challengers Bangalore who celebrated their victory more.
RCB needed MI to win this match against DC in order to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. If Delhi had won this match, they themselves would have qualified for the playoffs. But MI didn't disappoint RCB and its fans, as they easily defeated Delhi by 5 wickets.
RCB who were eagerly waiting for MI's win, were quick to thank MI for helping them to qualify for the playoffs.
RCB's official twitter page also posted a video which said "Playoffs ready" and captioned it as "The journey continues".
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma too congratulated the team on making it to the playoffs.
"Congrats to them [on RCB], they have qualified, I would like to wish all the four teams all the best. May the best team win," said Rohit in the post match interview.
Earlier RCB had also changed the color of their logo from red to blue, with a hashtag "#RedTurnsBlue".
They had also been constantly tweeting and showing their support for MI through out the match.
