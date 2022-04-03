IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja Wins Toss; CSK Ask Punjab Kings to Bat First

“We are bowling. We try to keep things simple, we are an experienced team. We back each and every player. One change, Chris Jordan comes in place of Tushar,” Jadeja said at the toss.

“Looks like a good surface for batting. So we want to put runs on the board and let that pressure play. Couple of changes. Vaibhav comes in place of Harpreet Brar, Jitesh comes in place of Raj Bawa. Vaibhav can swing the ball both ways, so he is someone who we are excited about,” Mayank Agarwal said.

Punjab have won one game out of two whereas CSK are yet to win a game this season.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora