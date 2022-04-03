ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar Joins RCB as Replacement for Luvnith Sisodia

Patidar, who represents MP, has played 31 T20s and has 861 runs against his name with the help of 7 half-centuries.

The Quint
Published
IPL
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rajat Patidar in IPL 2021 turned out for RCB</p></div>
i

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have signed Rajat Patidar as a replacement for the injured Luvnith Sisodia for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the league confirmed on Sunday.

Also Read

IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja Wins Toss; CSK Ask Punjab Kings to Bat First

IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja Wins Toss; CSK Ask Punjab Kings to Bat First
ADVERTISEMENT

Patidar, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, has so far played 31 T20s and has 861 runs against his name with the help of 7 half-centuries.

The right-handed batter, who had previously represented the RCB franchise four times, will join the team for the price of Rs 20 Lakh.

The Faf du Plessis-led RCB have so far played 2 matches this season, winning and losing a game each.They will take on the Rajasthan Royals on April 5 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Also Read

IPL – A Cricket and Commercial Blockbuster

IPL – A Cricket and Commercial Blockbuster
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×