IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Win by 5-Wickets Against CSK; Move to Second Spot

Obed McCoy then sent back N Jagadeesan for 1 and Ambati Rayudu was packed off for 3 off Yuzvendra Chahal, all of which resulted in Moeen Ali slowing down at the other end. The left-hander though had MS Dhoni walking in.

Moeen and Dhoni began to rebuild and went almost seven and a half overs without a boundary, before MS whacked Chahal over mid-wicket for a four in the 15th. With 5 overs to go, CSK were 117/4.

By the end of the 16th CSK had got 120 but it was worrying for Moeen, who was marching on towards a century, but hadn’t hit a boundary since a little after the 7th over. Moeen managed to fix that in the next over, helping it away to fine-leg off McCoy, who completed the over with 3 dots, as CSK continued to find it hard to get going.

Looking to cut loose against Chahal, the veteran Dhoni mistimed one and was caught in the deep for 26 off 28 with one over to go and the score on 146/5. Moeen departed off the next ball, caught at long off by Riyan Parag for 93 off McCoy. The left arm pacer finished the final over, conceding only 4 runs as CSK posted 150/6.

In response, the Royals had a bad start too as Jos Buttler was dismissed for 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson started to rebuild after that with the youngster playing the more attacking role in the partnership. The duo put together a fifty plus stand as the Royals finished the powerplay with the score on 52/1.

Jaiswal and Samson continued in their merry ways after that before the skipper was packed off, caught and bowled brilliantly by Mitchell Santner. Samson was gone for 15 and soon after Devdutt Padikkal was cleaned up for 3 by Moeen Ali.