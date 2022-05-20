IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Win by 5-Wickets Against CSK; Move to Second Spot
R Ashwin remained on 40 while Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 59 for Rajasthan Royals.
Moeen Ali scored 93, but the Rajasthan Royals fought back with the ball first and then with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and R Ashwin, with the bat, as they pulled off a superb 5-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings. The Royals go up to second in IPL 2022 after their 14 games and have also sealed a spot in the playoffs.
Batting first, CSK got off to a great start as Devon Conway and Moeen Ali were at it after Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed for 2 by Trent Boult, caught behind by Sanju Samson. While Conway fed Moeen the strike, the Englishman was firing on all cylinders and marching along towards a big one.
Moeen absolutely cut loose at the end of the powerplay, scoring 26 runs from one over of Boult, hitting 1 six and five fours. That brutal assault saw him bring up his half-century off 19 deliveries as CSK finished the powerplay at 75/1. Conway had the best seat in the house. R Ashwin, who conceded 16 in his first over, bounced back after that with the wicket of Conway, trapped LBW for 14.
Obed McCoy then sent back N Jagadeesan for 1 and Ambati Rayudu was packed off for 3 off Yuzvendra Chahal, all of which resulted in Moeen Ali slowing down at the other end. The left-hander though had MS Dhoni walking in.
Moeen and Dhoni began to rebuild and went almost seven and a half overs without a boundary, before MS whacked Chahal over mid-wicket for a four in the 15th. With 5 overs to go, CSK were 117/4.
By the end of the 16th CSK had got 120 but it was worrying for Moeen, who was marching on towards a century, but hadn’t hit a boundary since a little after the 7th over. Moeen managed to fix that in the next over, helping it away to fine-leg off McCoy, who completed the over with 3 dots, as CSK continued to find it hard to get going.
Looking to cut loose against Chahal, the veteran Dhoni mistimed one and was caught in the deep for 26 off 28 with one over to go and the score on 146/5. Moeen departed off the next ball, caught at long off by Riyan Parag for 93 off McCoy. The left arm pacer finished the final over, conceding only 4 runs as CSK posted 150/6.
In response, the Royals had a bad start too as Jos Buttler was dismissed for 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson started to rebuild after that with the youngster playing the more attacking role in the partnership. The duo put together a fifty plus stand as the Royals finished the powerplay with the score on 52/1.
Jaiswal and Samson continued in their merry ways after that before the skipper was packed off, caught and bowled brilliantly by Mitchell Santner. Samson was gone for 15 and soon after Devdutt Padikkal was cleaned up for 3 by Moeen Ali.
At 76/3, just after the midway stage, the Royals had a bit of a wobble but had R Ashwin lining up along with Jaiswal. The young left-hander completed his fifty in the 14th over as the Royals continued to chip away. Ashwin in his new role with the bat was just about warming up.
Jaiswal departed for 59 as Prashant Solanki sent him back to the hut and Shimron Hetmyer followed soon after for 6, Solanki striking again. Ashwin then went through the gears and with Riyan Parag for company had the required support.
The duo chipped away at the target before a wide finished off the game, giving the Royals a five-wicket win and second spot on the IPL points table. Ashwin finished unbeaten on 40 while Parag was unbeaten on 10.
