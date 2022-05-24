IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Elect to Bowl First v Rajasthan in Qualifier 1

The first of the play-offs of IPL 2022 is now underway with debutants Gujarat Titans winning the toss against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

"We're gonna bowl first. Looks a decent track to bat on, but no matches in the last couple of months and just want to know what we are chasing," said Hardik at the toss.

Hardik Pandya has elected to bowl first and made one change to his XI, playing Alzarri Joseph in place of Lockie Ferguson. At the toss, Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson says he's playing an unchanged XI.

"Boys are pretty pumped up for this game. We treat this game as simple as possible and make sure you focus on what is controllable and make sure the intensity is high and aware of what the situation demands. Only one change. Alzarri (Joseph) comes in for Lockie," Pandya added.