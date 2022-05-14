IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Sign Corbin Bosch as Replacement for Coulter-Nile

Rajasthan Royals have signed South African pacer Corbin Bosch as a replacement for Nathan Coulter-Nile for the rest of IPL 2022. The Australian had suffered a calf injury in March and was ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

"Corbin Bosch, is a 27-year-old all-rounder from South Africa who was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad as a net bowler. He has played 30 T20s, scored 151 runs and taken 18 wickets. He will join RR at the price of INR 20 lakh," the IPL said in a press release on Saturday.