IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals & Mumbai Indians Pay Tribute to Shane Warne
Shane Warne was Rajasthan Royals' captain in 2008 when they won the IPL.
The Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians paid a heart-warming tribute to late Australian and Rajasthan Royals cricketer Shane Warne.
Ahead of their game tonight at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai they paid their tributes to Warne who passed of suspected heart attack at a resort in Koh Samui last month. He was 52.
Shane Warne who was the first skipper of the Rajasthan Royals team led the team to their first IPL title in the inaugural IPL season in 2008. The tribute is timed to coincide with the team's triumph exactly 14 years ago.
The Royals had already planned this special tribute for Warner and had announced it on all their social media platforms. RR even retired their jersey number 23, which was famously donned by Warner for the team.
All the players, staff and spectators present at the stadium observed a minute's silence. Posters of Shane Warne with text ‘Forever the First Royal’ and ’This is one’s for you Warnie’ was also seen in the stands.
The Rajasthan Royals players are also wearing a special jersey for tonight’s match which has the initials ‘SW23’ embedded on the kit.
Earlier in the week, the Royals had said Warne's brother, Jason would be part of the celebration as he has accepted an invitation from them.
"It is befitting that the same stadium where Warne lifted the IPL trophy will see the cricketing world come together to pay their respects and celebrate his life," the franchise had said in a press release.
"The franchise would like to iterate that it will not be an occasion to mourn, but to commemorate the great man, and salute him for his never-ending contribution to the game of cricket as well as impacting thousands of lives around the world through his words, energy, and actions both on and off the field."
"The Royals have also reached out to the Batch of 2008 and are appreciative of everyone who has sent in their tributes for the greatest leg-spinner of all time. These tributes will be made available on the matchday on Rajasthan Royals' social media."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.