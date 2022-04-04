IPL 2022: KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda & Avesh Khan Star as LSG Win by 12 Runs vs SRH

In response, SRH too didn’t have a good start to their innings, losing early wickets, especially their skipper. Kane Williamson came out to open and before he got going Manish Pandey took a fantastic catch off Avesh Khan’s bowling as the captain walked back for 16. Soon after Abhishek Sharma, who looked bright, became Avesh’s second wicket as SRH finished the powerplay at 40/2.

Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram were in the middle, with their task cut out in what was now a tricky chase for SRH. The batters picked off 37 off three overs after that, to release some pressure. Tripathi was going great guns, finding the boundaries with relative ease, while Markram kept feeding him the strike. The South African was the next to depart in the 11th over, caught by Rahul off Krunal for 12.

And just as Tripathi was starting to stitch together an useful stand with Nicholas Pooran, Lucknow’s Krunal struck again with Ravi Bishnoi taking the catch to remove the right hander. Tripathi got a handy 44 to keep SRH in the hunt.

Pooran responded with a smoked six to Krunal, and had Washington Sundar for company. The West Indies’ batter made the next over count as well, giving Jason Holder a tonking and taking 15 runs off him. Sundar at the other end was keeping the scoreboard ticking and getting his eye in. Bishnoi then bowled out with figures 0/29 as the contest got closer.

In the final 3, SRH needed 33 with both Pooran and Sundar going through the gears. Pooran welcomed Avesh into his final over with a six but holed out in the deep midway through the 18th for 34 from 24 balls. Off the next ball, Avesh sent Abdul Samad packing, picking his 4th wicket and was also on a hat-trick. While there was no hat-trick for Avesh but he finished with figures of 4/24, putting the pressure right back on SRH in the final couple of overs.

New man Shepherd hammered Tye for a six to bring it to 16 of the final over, which started with Sundar’s dismissal with Holder getting the big wicket. Holder added another wicket to his tally, dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 1.

Holder finished off the over with a third wicket as Lucknow won by 12 runs.