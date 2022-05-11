IPL 2022: R Ashwin Scores 50 as Rajasthan Royals Post 160/6 Against DC

Batting first, the Royals had a shaky start as Chetan Sakariya was troubling the openers, especially Jos Buttler a bit. After almost dismissing him in the first over, Sakariya managed to get his man in the third over, with Buttler caught at midwicket for 7. Yashasvi Jaiswal at the other end too wasn’t able to get much of a move on and became Mitch Marsh’s victim after scoring 19 off 19.

The Royals completed the powerplay at 43/1 with Ashwin and Jaiswal unable to get too many of the big hits going. A couple of quiet overs later, Marsh had Jaiswal walking back, well caught by Lalit Yadav.

Ashwin and Devdutt Padikkal then began to pick off the boundaries slowly as the Royals got a move along. At the half way stage, they were 68/2, and soon after both the batters sent the spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, into the crowd for sixes.

In the 14th over, Ashwin completed a well-deserved maiden half-century as RR got to 107/2 and had set up the platform for the big hitters to come in and take off. Marsh got his second wicket right after, getting Ashwin for 50 off 38 with David Warner taking a good catch to start off the 15th over.