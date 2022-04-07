IPL 2022: Quinton de Kock's 80 Helps Lucknow Register 6-Wicket Win Against DC

At the other end, young Ravi Bishnoi got into the act too, removing David Warner for 4 and Rovman Powell for 3, both having played 22 deliveries without hitting a boundary. Lucknow were on top but Delhi turned to Rishabh Pant, who had Sarfaraz Khan for company.

Sarfaraz started out with a boundary while Pant played out a maiden at the other end in the 12th. Krunal and Tye conceded a total of 10 in the next two overs pushing Pant and Sarfaraz into a spot.

Bishnoi was played out watchfully with a boundary to boot at the end, after which Pant went through the gears against Andrew Tye, hitting two sixes in a 18-run over. Avesh was picked off for 13 by the batters as Pant and Sarfaraz looked to finish big.

Holder brought all his experience and variations to the fore next, and rattled off an economical over. Avesh too backed that up with a solid 19th over. Neither Pant or Sarfaraz were able to get their timing going in the final phase, including the final over as they finished with 149/5. Holder and Avesh were brilliant in the final overs, as Pant and Sarfaraz finished unbeaten on 39 and 36.

In response, even Lucknow’s normally fast scoring openers, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock too found it hard to get their timing going. An 11-run one from Lalit Yadav and a 19-run over of Anrich Nortje, of which 29 were scored by de Kock, helped LSG get a move on midway through the powerplay. LSG finished the powerplay with 48 on the board, Rahul unable to get a move on.

The openers continued in similar manner after that as well, LSG keeping the scoreboard moving as Delhi hunted for wickets. It was Kuldeep who eventually got the first breakthrough, removing Rahul, who had just hit him for a six, for 24, caught by Prithvi Shaw.

Evin Lewis joined de Kock, and as expected the new man too found it tough to find his timing. The duo put 13 runs before Lewis tried to cut loose and holed out to Kuldeep Yadav of Lalit for 5, after 13 deliveries. LSG were however, far from being in trouble yet.