IPL 2022: Jonny Bairstow Smashes 56, Punjab Kings Post 189/5 vs Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal won the toss and elected to bat first vs Rajasthan Royals.
Riding on opener Jonny Bairstow's half century, Punjab Kings have scored 189/5 against Rajasthan Royals in Saturday's afternoon IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
The opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Bairstow scored 47 runs in 5 overs before Dhawan became the first wicket of the day - out to a collaborative effort between bowler R Ashwin and fielder Jos Buttler. He scored 12.
Earlier, Mayank had won the toss and elected to bat first.
While Rajasthan are at third place on the points table with 12 points from 10 matches, Punjab are at the seventh place with 10 points from 10 matches.
After winning the toss, Agarwal said his playing eleven is unchanged from their eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans. "Looks like a good wicket, might get slower as the game progresses. It is important to understand the conditions. It might turn in the second innings. Fantastic from Liam (Livingstone) to go out there and do what he did, I am glad."
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson said uncapped left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal comes in for right-handed batter Karun Nair in the playing eleven.
"We are losing quite a few tosses, we'd have batted first as well. We are a balanced side. It's a different challenge, we are ready to go out there and have some fun. Being a day game, spinners might get some help."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.