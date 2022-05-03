IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After KKR beat Rajasthan

The two points from the match helps KKR move one place up in the IPL standings, taking up the seventh spot in place of Punjab Kings. KKR now have 8 points from 10 matches this season and have just four more league stage fixtures left.

Rajasthan Royals continue to occupy the third spot in the IPL standings with 12 points from 10 matches. RR also have four league stage matches left this season against Punjab, Delhi, Lucknow and Chennai.

Gujarat Titans continue to lead the standings with 16 points, despite having played one match less than Lucknow or Rajasthan.