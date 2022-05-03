IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After KKR beat Rajasthan
IPL 2022: KKR beat RR by 7 wickets in the IPL. Get updated points table, orange cap and purple cap holder.
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals in Monday's Match 47 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium with Rinku Singh named Player of the Match for his match-winning knock of 42 runs off just 23 balls.
While the win helped Kolkata end their five-match losing streak, the defeat is Rajasthan's second straight loss, after they were beaten by Mumbai Indians on 30 April.
The two points from the match helps KKR move one place up in the IPL standings, taking up the seventh spot in place of Punjab Kings. KKR now have 8 points from 10 matches this season and have just four more league stage fixtures left.
Rajasthan Royals continue to occupy the third spot in the IPL standings with 12 points from 10 matches. RR also have four league stage matches left this season against Punjab, Delhi, Lucknow and Chennai.
Gujarat Titans continue to lead the standings with 16 points, despite having played one match less than Lucknow or Rajasthan.
IPL 2022: Purple Cap
Yuzvendra Chahal continues to top the highest wicket-taker's charts with 19 wickets from 10 matches. Against KKR on Monday night in Mumbai, Chahal went wicket-less, conceding 31 runs in his 4 overs.
Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan and Wanindu Hasaranga are placed second, third and fourth in the standings with Umesh Yadav rounding up the top five.
Umesh picked up one wicket against RR and conceded 24 runs in his four overs on Monday night and now has a total tally of 15 wickets in 10 matches.
Royals player Jos Buttler is still the current holder of the Orange Cap and Yuzvendra Chahal holds the Purple Cap.
