IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After Punjab beat Gujarat
IPL 2022: PBKS beats GT on Tuesday in the IPL 15. Get updated points table, orange cap and purple cap holder.
Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans in Tuesday's IPL 2022 match by 8 wickets at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Kagiso Rabada was named the Man of the Match for his spell of 4/33.
The PBKS bowlers restricted table-toppers Gujarat Titans to just 143/8 and their top-order easily chased down the target in just 16 overs.
Liam Livingstone hit 30 off 10 balls to finish the match in style for Punjab.
After the victory, Punjab Kings have now moved to the fifth position in the points table with 10 points from 10 matches.
Gujarat Titans, despite the defeat, still lead the table with 16 points from 10 matches.
IPL 2022: Purple Cap
Yuzvendra Chahal continues to top the highest wicket-taker's charts with 19 wickets from 10 matches and Kuldeep Yadav is placed second.
After taking four wickets against PBKS, Kagiso Rabada is now placed third with 17 wickets of nine matches.
T Natarajan and PWH de Silva are placed fourth and fifth in the standings.
IPL 2022 Orange Cap
Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler continues his hold over the Purple Cap for the highest run-scorer with his tally of 588 runs in 10 matches.
Lucknow captain KL Rahul is placed second in the standings with 451 runs. PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan who scored 62* off 53 balls against Gujarat on Tuesday night is in the third place with 369 runs.
While Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma is placed fourth with 324 runs with a strike rate of 134.43, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer is fifth in the table with 324 while and strike rate of 133.33.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.