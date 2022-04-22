Rajasthan Beat Delhi, Lead Standings: IPL Points Table, Purple Cap, Orange Cap

Rajasthan Royals have defeated Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in Match 24 of IPL 2022 to take the lead in the IPL standings.

Rajasthan now have 10 points from 7 matches, as do Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore, but RR take the lead in the IPL points table due to their high run rate (0.432).

Delhi Capitals remain sixth in the table with his fourth defeat of the season.