IPL Points Table: Delhi Jump Two Spots to Sixth After Big Win Over Punjab

From not knowing if they were even going to be playing Wednesday night's IPL 2022 match, to closing out the game in a matter of just 10.3 overs, Delhi Capitals had an all-round rollercoaster day on Wednesday.

With a second overseas player testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the entire Delhi Capitals squad was being tested even hours before the game. But once they returned negative in their RT-PCR tests, they were allowed to take the field against Punjab at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and Rishabh Pant's team made the most of it, winning the match by 9 wickets.

After the bowlers put up an impressive show to bowl out Punjab for just 115, David Warner and Prithvi Shaw's fourth consecutive fifty-plus stand, leading to an opening partnership of 83, made short work of the chase that they completed with 57 balls to spare.