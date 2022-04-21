IPL Points Table: Delhi Jump Two Spots to Sixth After Big Win Over Punjab
IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals beat Punjab Kings on Wednesday in the Indian Premier League.
From not knowing if they were even going to be playing Wednesday night's IPL 2022 match, to closing out the game in a matter of just 10.3 overs, Delhi Capitals had an all-round rollercoaster day on Wednesday.
With a second overseas player testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the entire Delhi Capitals squad was being tested even hours before the game. But once they returned negative in their RT-PCR tests, they were allowed to take the field against Punjab at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and Rishabh Pant's team made the most of it, winning the match by 9 wickets.
After the bowlers put up an impressive show to bowl out Punjab for just 115, David Warner and Prithvi Shaw's fourth consecutive fifty-plus stand, leading to an opening partnership of 83, made short work of the chase that they completed with 57 balls to spare.
IPL 2022 Points Table
After the win, Delhi picked up two points and moved up to the sixth spot in the IPL 2022 standings having played six matches and won three and lost three.
Punjab Kings, who had their skipper Mayank Agarwal return from his toe injury, are now placed eighth in the standings with three victories in seven matches.
Courtesy the big win, Delhi now have the best net run rate in the league - of 0.942.
Purple and Orange Cap
No change in the ownership of the Purple or the Orange Cap after the match with Jos Buttler continuing as the top run-scorer this season with his 375 runs in 6 matches, including two centuries and two half-centuries.
Among bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal continues to own the Purple Cap with his 17 wickets in 6 matches. Kuldeep Yadav, with his two wickets against Punjab on Wednesday, has moved up to the second spot with 13 wickets in six matches.
Kuldeep was named the Player of the Match for his 2/24 where he claimed the big wickets of Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma - the highest-scorer for Punjab.
"I am enjoying my bowling after a long time and the lot of credit goes to Rishabh for backing me. That gives a lot of confidence for a bowler. The way that he backs us bowlers, even when we go for runs. That's a huge positive for us bowlers," he said after the presentation ceremony, thanking his DC skipper.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.