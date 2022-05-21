IPL 2022 Points Table: RCB Qualify for Playoffs After MI Win Against DC

IPL 2022: Orange Cap Holder

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler continues his dominance on the top of the Orange Cap list, with 629 runs in 14 matches.

He is followed by Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock on the second and third place, respectively.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis on fourth place, with 443 runs in 14 matches.

DC's David Warner who scored just 5 runs against MI on Saturday, is on the fifth position with 432 runs.