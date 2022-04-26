Punjab beat Chennai: IPL Points Table, Purple Cap and Orange Cap

A superb, fighting half-century by seasoned Ambati Rayudu went in vain as a clinical bowling performance saw Punjab Kings helped beat Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs in Match 38 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Chasing a target of 188 set by Punjab Kings, largely boosted by a brilliant 88 not out by Shikhar Dhawan, Chennai managed 176/6 in their 20 overs.

The victory helps Punjab move to the sixth spot in the IPL standings with eight points from four matches. Chennai on the other hand stay second last in the table with four points from eight matches.