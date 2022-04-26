Punjab beat Chennai: IPL Points Table, Purple Cap and Orange Cap
IPL 2022 Points Table: Punjab Kings have moved to the sixth spot in the IPL standings.
A superb, fighting half-century by seasoned Ambati Rayudu went in vain as a clinical bowling performance saw Punjab Kings helped beat Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs in Match 38 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.
Chasing a target of 188 set by Punjab Kings, largely boosted by a brilliant 88 not out by Shikhar Dhawan, Chennai managed 176/6 in their 20 overs.
The victory helps Punjab move to the sixth spot in the IPL standings with eight points from four matches. Chennai on the other hand stay second last in the table with four points from eight matches.
Orange Cap
Riding on his unbeaten 88, Shikhar Dhawan has moved into the top three bracket of the highest run-scorers this season. Dhawan has scored 302 runs in eight matches including 2 half centuries. Jos Buttler and KL Rahul continue to occupy the first two spots with 491 runs and 368 runs respectively.
Purple Cap
Dwayne Bravo added 2 wickets to his total tally, taking it to 14 wickets and has now moved to the third spot in the highest wicket-takers standings.
Yuzvendra Chahal continues to lead the rankings with 18 wickets from 7 matches while T Natarajan is now placed second with 15 wickets from 7 matches.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.