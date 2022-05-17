IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After SRH beat MI

MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first. However, the team's bowlers were unable to restrict the SRH batters who looked in great form. Collective efforts from Priyam Garg (42), Rahul Tripathi (76) and Nicholas Pooran (38), helped SRH set a target of 194 against MI.

Mumbai Indians started their run-chase on a brilliant note, with captain Rohit Sharma and opener Ishan Kishan having a partnership of 92 runs in the first ten overs. Later, middle-order batter Tim David too lifted MI's hopes, scoring 46 off 18 balls. However, the SRH bowlers got the better of MI in the final overs and won the match in a last over finish.

SRH batter Rahul Tripathi was awarded the Player of the Match for scoring 76 runs off 44 balls.