IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After RCB beat GT

Gujarat Titans' captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and asked RCB to bowl first. However, the GT batters weren't up to the mark in this match with the top order failing to give the team a strong start. Skipper Hardik Pandya led the team from the front, scoring 62 off 47 balls and helped set a target of 169 for RCB to chase.

RCB opener Virat Kohli was back in form as he scored 73 runs against the Titans, along with skipper Faf du Plessis who scored 44 runs. Glenn Maxwell finished off in style, scoring 40 not out and winning an important match against the table-toppers.