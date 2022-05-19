IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After RCB beat GT
IPL 2022 Points Table Update: Latest Orange Cap, Purple Cap List after RCB beat GT by 8 wickets.
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets in IPL 2022's Match 67 on Thursday at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
With this win, RCB move back into the fourth position in IPL 2022 Points Table, with 16 points and Delhi have been pushed to the fifth spot with their 14 points. However, Delhi have one game left this season in the league stage while RCB has played their 14 matches.
Gujarat Titans' captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and asked RCB to bowl first. However, the GT batters weren't up to the mark in this match with the top order failing to give the team a strong start. Skipper Hardik Pandya led the team from the front, scoring 62 off 47 balls and helped set a target of 169 for RCB to chase.
RCB opener Virat Kohli was back in form as he scored 73 runs against the Titans, along with skipper Faf du Plessis who scored 44 runs. Glenn Maxwell finished off in style, scoring 40 not out and winning an important match against the table-toppers.
IPL 2022: Orange Cap Holder
Rajasthan Royal's Jos Buttler continues his hold the IPL 2022 Orange Cap with 627 runs in 13 matches.
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul and opener Quinton de Kock hold the second and third place respectively.
They are followed by RCB captain Faf du Plessis on fourth place, who scored 44 runs against GT on Thursday.
DC's David Warner rounds off the Top 5 with 427 runs in 11 matches.
IPL 2022: Purple Cap Holder
After taking a wicket against GT on Thursday, Wanindu Hasaranga leads the Purple Cap race with 24 wickets in 14 matches.
RR's Yuzvendra Chahal is now placed second, followed by PBKS' Kagiso Rabada on the third spot.
SRH pacer Umran Malik is placed fourth on the list and DC's Kuldeep Yadav rounds off the Top 5.
