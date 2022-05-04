IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After RCB Beat CSK
IPL 2022 Points Table Update: Latest Orange Cap, Purple Cap List after RCB beat CSK by 13 runs.
In what was a closely fought encounter between MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings and Faf du Plessis captain Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022 in Pune on Wednesday evening, the latter came away with 13-run win.
RCB’s win over CSK means that they have made good progress on the points table and have moved up to 4th, behind Gujarat Titans (16 pts), Lucknow Super Giants (14 pts) and Rajasthan Royals (12 pts). RCB also have 12 points but have played more game than anyone with 11 matches.
RCB's win helps them get back to winning ways after having lost two games before this. CSK had won their last time round comfortably.
In terms of the individual ratings, the Orange Cap remains with Jos Buttler of RR with 588 runs from 10 games and best of 116. He has scored 3 centuries already this season and as many fifties for the Royals.
In terms of the Purple Cap, RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal continues to lead the way with 19 wickets from 10 games and is followed closely by Kuldeep Yadav with 17 wickets. RCB’s Wanindu Hasaranga is fifth with 16 wickets, while last year’s Purple Cap winner Harshal Patel is on 10th with 13 wickets to his name so far after 10 games.
