IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After Lucknow beat Kolkata

IPL 2022: Orange Cap

In Wednesday's match, Quinton de Kock smashed 140 off 70 and KL Rahul made 68 off 51 as the pair helped Lucknow Super Giants to 210/0 in 20 overs, after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

The runs have helped KL solidify his position in the orange cap race, with 537 runs from 14 matches. Quinton de Kock though made his entry into the top five with his century, now placed third with 502 runs from 14 matches.

Jos Buttler continues to lead the orange cap race with David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan occupying the fourth and fifth spots.