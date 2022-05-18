IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After Lucknow beat Kolkata
IPL 2022: Lucknow beat KKR on Wednesday in the IPL. Get updated points table, orange cap and purple cap holder.
Lucknow Super Giants have become the second team to qualify for the IPL 2022 play-offs and are now currently occupying the second spot in the IPL 2022 standings after beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 runs on Wednesday night.
Kolkata's defeat means they have been knocked out of the play-offs race and end their IPL 2022 campaign on 12 points from 14 matches.
Lucknow, after completing the group stage with 18 points from 14 games, are currently in the second spot and will have to wait for the result of Rajasthan Royals' final league game, against CSK, to find out if they qualify in the second spot and get two shots at reaching the final.
IPL 2022: Orange Cap
In Wednesday's match, Quinton de Kock smashed 140 off 70 and KL Rahul made 68 off 51 as the pair helped Lucknow Super Giants to 210/0 in 20 overs, after winning the toss and opting to bat first.
The runs have helped KL solidify his position in the orange cap race, with 537 runs from 14 matches. Quinton de Kock though made his entry into the top five with his century, now placed third with 502 runs from 14 matches.
Jos Buttler continues to lead the orange cap race with David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan occupying the fourth and fifth spots.
IPL 2022: Purple Cap
The top five spots in the purple cap standings remain unchanged with none of the KKR bowlers picking any wickets against Lucknow Super Giants and Marcus Stoinis and Mohsin Khan proving the most successful of the Lucknow bowlers, with three scalps each.
Yuzvendra Chahal leads the purple cap race with 24 wickets in 13 matches and has the last league game against CSK to improve his wickets tally.
