IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder after Gujarat vs SRH Match
IPL 2022 Points Table Update: Latest Orange Cap, Purple Cap List after Gujarat beat SRH by 5 wickets.
It was an absolute show at the Wankhede with Umran Malik picking 5 wickets but the combination of Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia did the job in some style for the Gujarat Titans.
The Hardik Pandya led side won by 5 wickets against Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad which has resulted in the Gujarat Titans going to the top of the IPL Points Table. Gujarat have 14 points currently from 8 games.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are on third place after the defeat to Gujarat and have registered 10 points from 5 wins in 8 games so far.
In terms of the Orange Cap, RR’s Jos Buttler had an off day but remains at the top of the charts with 499 runs from 8 games.
In terms of the Purple Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals continues to top the charts. However, after his five-wicket haul against Gujarat Titans, the young pacer Umran Malik has moved up to second spot with 15 wickets of his own. His teammate T Natarajan also has picked 15 wickets and is on third as Umran has a better strike-rate, average and economy rate after 8 games.
