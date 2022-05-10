IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After GT Make Playoffs
IPL 2022 Points Table Update: Latest Orange Cap, Purple Cap List after GT beat LSG by 62 runs.
Gujarat Titans have qualified for the playoffs of IPL 2022 after beating Lucknow Super Giants by a whopping 62 runs, in Pune, on Tuesday. Opener Shubman Gill was awarded the Player of the Match for scoring 63 off 49 balls against LSG.
GT skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first. Gill's 63 not out, helped the Titans set a target of 145 runs for LSG to chase.
It wasn't a big target to chase but Lucknow who were struggling with the bat through out the innings, were all-out in just 13.5 overs.
With 18 points and the playoffs qualification done, Gujarat Titans sit on the top of the IPL 2022 points table, followed by Lucknow Super Giants.
IPL 2022: Orange Cap Holder
Rajasthan Royals' star player Jos Buttler is at the top position for highest run-scorer and holds of the Orange Cap. He has scored 618 runs in 11 matches.
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul, who scored just 8 runs against GT, is still placed second in the race with 459 runs from 12 matches. He is followed by RCB's Fa du Plessis.
After scoring 63 runs against LSG on Tuesday, Shubman Gill's is now placed fourth on the table with 384 runs.
Punjab Kings' Shikhar Dhawan with 381 runs rounds off the top five.
IPL 2022: Purple Cap Holder
Yuzvendra Chahal remains number one in the highest wicket-takers' tally with 22 wickets from 11 matches.
Wanindu Hasaranga is second in the purple cap race with 21 wickets from 12 matches.
Kagiso Rabada and Kuldeep Yadav are third and fourth with 18 wickets each while Sunrisers Hyderabad's T Natarajan rounds off the top five with 17 wickets.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.