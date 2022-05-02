IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After Dhoni's CSK Beat SRH
IPL 2022 Points Table Update: Latest Orange Cap, Purple Cap List after CSK beat SRH by 13 runs.
It was quite the evening for the Chennai Super Kings side and the fans as MS Dhoni returned as captain of the side after Ravindra Jadeja resigned on the eve of the game. The MS Dhoni led CSK won at a canter against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune, registering a 13-run win in IPL 2022.
With the win, the Chennai Super Kings, defending champions, have now registered their third win from 9 games and now have 6 points to boast off. KKR above them, also have the same number of points and play on Monday evening.
Meanwhile, despite the defeat, SRH remain in the top 4 with 5 wins and 10 points from 9 games. Kane Williamson and co were on a good run just before the CSK game and will hope to get back to winning ways soon enough.
In terms of the individual awards, the Orange Cap is with Jos Buttler who has scored 566 runs from 9 games and has KL Rahul on 451 runs in 10 innings behind him on second spot.
In terms of the Purple Cap, the honour continues to be with Yuzvendra Chahal with 19 wickets while Delhi Capitals’ Kuldeep Yadav sits on second spot with 17 wickets to his name.
