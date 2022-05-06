IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After DC beat SRH

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs, in Match no 51 of IPL 2022, on Thursday. David Warner was awarded the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 92 off 58 balls.

The pair of David Warner and Rovman Powell scored a total of 159 runs, helping DC set a target of 208 for SRH to chase.

SRH keeper Nicholas Pooran's 62 off 32 balls went in vain as Hyderabad was not able to chase down their target.

With this win Delhi Capitals are placed fifth on the points table with10 points and Sunrisers Hyderabad are sixth, also with 10 points.