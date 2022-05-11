IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After DC beat RR
IPL 2022 Points Table Update: Latest Orange Cap, Purple Cap List after DC beat RR by 8 wickets.
Delhi Capitals beat RR by 8 wickets on Wednesday, in Navi Mumbai's D.Y. Patil Stadium. DC's Mitchell Marsh was awarded the Player of the Match for scoring 89 runs off 62 balls and picking 2 wickets.
DC captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and decided to field first. RR lost both their openers early in the innings and were 54-2 after 8 overs. However, Ravichandran Ashwin's half-century and Devdutt Padikkal's 48 off 30 balls, helped RR set a target of 161 for Delhi.
Delhi Capital's seemed to be in trouble after losing opener Srikar Bharat on 0. However, DC's Australian pair of David Warner (52) and Mitchell Marsh (89) set up the win with a big 144-run stand.
After winning the match against Rajasthan Royals, the Delhi Capitals are on the fifth position with 12 points.
IPL 2022: Orange Cap Holder
Rajasthan Royals' opener Jos Buttler is still at the top position for highest run-scorer and holds the Orange Cap, even though he scored only 7 runs against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. He has scored 625 runs in 12 matches.
He is followed by Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul, in the second place with 459 runs from 12 matches.
DC's David Warner who scored 52 runs against Rajasthan Royals is now placed third on the table with 427 runs in 10 matches.
RCB's Faf du Plessis and Gujarat Titans Shubman Gill are placed fourth and fifth on the list respectively.
IPL 202: Purple Cap Holder
Yuzvendra Chahal who picked 1 wicket against DC on Wednesday, still remains number one in the highest wicket-takers' tally with 23 wickets from 12 matches.
Wanindu Hasaranga is second in the purple cap race with 21 wickets from 12 matches.
DC's Kuldeep Yadav who was also unable to grab any wickets against RR on Wednesday, is placed third on the list with 18 wickets from 12 matches.
He is followed by PBKS' Kagiso Rabada in the fourth place with 18 wickets from 10 matches.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's T Natarajan rounds off the top five with 17 wickets from 9 matches.
