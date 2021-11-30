IPL 2022 Retentions: Who's Likely to Be Retained, Who Could Be Released?

Kolkata Knight Riders have released their skipper Eoin Morgan following his below par outing in IPL 2021. They have instead chosen to retain two overseas players in Sunil Narine and Andre Russell along with Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer.

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have surprisingly elected to release some of their big-ticket overseas stars with Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, David Warner, and Rashid Khan all returning to the auction pool. While Warner's future with the team was known following their strained relations in IPL 2021, the release of Rashid Khan and some of the biggest English names will make for an exciting auction this winter.

Along expected lines, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell have been retained by Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore with the rest of their line-ups returning to the pool meaning stars like the Pandya brothers, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kieron Pollard will all be up for auction.

Punjab Kings have been an interesting story in the off season with even their skipper KL Rahul believed to have asked to be released by the franchise. Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Shami, and Chris Gayle have all also been released with the team reportedly not retaining any players ahead of the auction.