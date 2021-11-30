IPL 2022 Retentions: Who's Likely to Be Retained, Who Could Be Released?
KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, David Warner have all returned to the auction pool.
The 2022 Indian Premier League cycle is now formally underway with the eight old teams submitting their retention lists to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of the big IPL auction this winter.
While the official list is yet to be released by the board, reports suggest MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, and Kane Williamson are all being retained by their franchises, while KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, the Pandya brothers, and Suresh Raina are being released.
According to the auction guidelines, the eight old franchises could retain a maximum of four players but they were also allowed to release their entire roster and start afresh next season. The total auction purse allowed for all 10 franchises is Rs 90 crore with the number of players retained determining how much money the eight franchises have left.
Retention Guidelines
Four players retained deducts Rs 42 crore from auction purse
Three players retained deducts Rs 33 crore from auction purse
Two players retained deducts Rs 24 crore from auction purse
One players retained deducts Rs 14 crore from auction purse
Following the retentions, the two new franchises now have available to them the entire auction pool of players released from their franchises and can now buy a maximum of three players before the 25 December deadline.
Who Was Retained?
Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals are the three franchises who have reportedly elected to retain their maximum quota of four players. The defending champions will continue on with MS Dhoni as their skipper with the veteran revealing at a CSK event in Chennai last week that he will be playing another season at least and bow out at the their home, the Chinnaswamy stadium. Apart from Dhoni, Chennai have retained Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Moeen Ali.
Delhi Capitals have released their former skipper Shreyas Iyer into the auction pool. With Rishabh Pant being their choice of captain going forward, Iyer is believed to have elected to exit the franchise and play for a new team next season. Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, and Axar Patel are the three other players Delhi have retained.
Each team that retains four players has to pay Rs 16 crore, Rs 12 crore, Rs 8 crore, and Rs 6 crore to the cricketers but which players gets how much is decided by the franchise.
Kolkata Knight Riders have released their skipper Eoin Morgan following his below par outing in IPL 2021. They have instead chosen to retain two overseas players in Sunil Narine and Andre Russell along with Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer.
Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have surprisingly elected to release some of their big-ticket overseas stars with Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, David Warner, and Rashid Khan all returning to the auction pool. While Warner's future with the team was known following their strained relations in IPL 2021, the release of Rashid Khan and some of the biggest English names will make for an exciting auction this winter.
Along expected lines, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell have been retained by Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore with the rest of their line-ups returning to the pool meaning stars like the Pandya brothers, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kieron Pollard will all be up for auction.
Punjab Kings have been an interesting story in the off season with even their skipper KL Rahul believed to have asked to be released by the franchise. Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Shami, and Chris Gayle have all also been released with the team reportedly not retaining any players ahead of the auction.
