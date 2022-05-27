IPL 2022: Patidar's Ability to Take Pressure Out of Equation Key to His Batting

RCB wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, known for his death-over hitting, too had lavished praise on Patidar, whose innings played a key role in his team winning by 14 runs against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator.

With Bangalore four down at 115/4, Patidar shifted gears seamlessly to reach his maiden IPL hundred off 49 deliveries in the 18th over. He and Karthik, who remained unbeaten on 37 off 25 balls, smacked 84 runs in the last five overs in carrying Bangalore to 207/4 in 20 overs.

"It was probably the best innings by an uncapped player that I've seen. Outstanding batting. He is very cool, calm, and has a shy personality. It shows in his batting, you get the feeling that he is lazy but that is just his personality. Lovely guy, hardworking with a shy personality. Rajat Patidar played some great shots and made my job easier, that's a key factor in a good team," said Karthik on RCB's Game Day segment video posted on the franchise's social media accounts.