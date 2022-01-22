IPL 2022: No Brainer When it Comes to KL Rahul, Says Lucknow Mentor Gambhir

"No brainer when it comes to KL Rahul, not just as a batter but as a leader as well. Obviously, it's a work in progress, but he gives you three things -- he opens the batting, he can keep wickets and he is a phenomenal white-ball batter, his consistency and his run-scoring has been phenomenal when he has played for Punjab and other franchises and what better than having someone who gives you 3 things," Gambhir told Star Sports IPL Selection Day.



Lucknow also paid Rs 9.2 crore to get Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and Rs 4 crore for India's uncapped leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.



"Marcus Stoinis is a beautiful finisher. We were not 100 percent sure whether Ben Stokes was going to be in the auction or not, so there were not too many quality all-rounders. Plus, Stoinis can bat in the middle order and can finish off the game as well," Gambhir added.



The IPL 2022 will be a 10-team affair with the addition of two new teams Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The mega auction for the upcoming tournament is scheduled to be held on February 12 and 13.